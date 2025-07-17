MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia must fully respond to the actions on behalf the West, and if necessary, launch preemptive strikes, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"The West’s treacherous nature and its warped sense of superiority are still evident. And we should therefore act accordingly, responding in full or even delivering preemptive strikes if need be," Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

He mentioned this, commenting on the fact that the decisions of the Potsdam Conference were violated by the former allies of the USSR in the anti-Hitler coalition.

According to Medvedev, "the Potsdam Conference taught us that relations with the West should not be based on illusions."

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II.

The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/1990623.