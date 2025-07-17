MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The actions and nature of the Kiev regime are clear, and they do not change over time. Moscow is compelled to respond to this, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the outages of mobile Internet in Russian regions.

He said that these restrictions are justified, because they are related to security. "The actions and character of the Kiev regime are clear, they remain unchanged. Appropriate measures must be taken," the presidential spokesman said at a press briefing.

Peskov previously said that the Kiev regime has acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist one. The propensity for actions such as strikes on peaceful targets justifies the continuation of the special military operation, the Kremlin spokesman said.