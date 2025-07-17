Russia repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers — presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. In continuation of the Istanbul agreements, Russia has repatriated another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to Ukraine, receiving in return the remains of 19 deceased Russian servicemen, Vladimir Medinsky, Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation to the negotiations with Ukraine, announced on his Telegram channel.

"In line with the Istanbul agreements, we have today handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. In return, we received the remains of 19 of our fallen fighters. May they rest in peace at home," he wrote.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour; the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents containing their proposals for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Moscow had given Ukraine a two-part memorandum. According to him, the second part of the document offers several ceasefire options. Medinsky added that Russia would unilaterally hand the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an all-for-all exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 — at least 1,000 individuals on each side. Besides, Russia suggested declaring a ceasefire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents.

No date has been set yet for the third round of talks.