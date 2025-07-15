FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions during the past night.

Sixteen people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Voronezh Region, according to the latest data. In the western Lipetsk Region, a civilian suffered from the fall of a Ukrainian UAV.

TASS has put together key facts about Ukraine’s overnight UAV attack on Russian regions.

Scope of Ukraine’s UAV attack

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on July 14 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on July 15, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over Russian territory, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported.

- According to the Defense Ministry’s data, air defenses shot down 32 Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 12 over the Voronezh Region, six over the Black Sea, three over the Lipetsk Region, one over the Rostov Region and one over the Kursk Region.

Aftermath

- A Ukrainian UAV fell in an industrial zone on the territory of the Lipetsk Region, injuring one civilian, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

- Sixteen people, including a teenage boy were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said. Two men are in severe condition, he added.

- The Ukrainian UAV attack damaged several apartments in residential buildings in Voronezh, private houses in a suburb and in one of the region’s districts. In addition, the attack damaged some trade outlets and cars, the governor specified.

- A kindergarten building was damaged in Voronezh as a result of the fall of a downed UAV’s debris. Children will be transferred to neighboring institutions, Mayor Sergey Petrin said.

- Public transport traffic in the center of the city will be adjusted soon and buses will be redirected to other streets, the mayor said.