DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been pushed out of their positions in the settlement of Voskresenka at the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS on Tuesday.

"In Voskresenka, our troops have pushed enemy forces out of their positions," Kimakovsky said.

The Ukrainian army suffered heavy casualties in Voskresenka, he added.