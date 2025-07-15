Drone debris falls on industrial facility in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, leaves one injured

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. A drone fell on an industrial facility in the central Russian region of Lipetsk, leaving one person injured, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"A drone fell in an industrial zone in the town of Yelets. One person suffered injuries; he is now receiving the necessary medical treatment and his life is not in danger. Response teams are working at the site," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, another drone fell near a private house in the Dobrinsky District. "Luckily, there were no casualties. The district head and response teams are working at the scene," Artamonov added.