MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian military has disrupted Ukraine’s control system near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Battlegroup South has disrupted Ukraine's control system near the settlement of Konstantinovka in the DPR," the statement says.

According to the ministry, servicemen from the 10th Tank Regiment destroyed an enemy UAV control point located in an abandoned building.

Meanwhile, FPV drone operators from the 6th Motorized Rifle Division struck a US-made radio-electronic warfare station.

The coordinated efforts of UAV and artillery units in targeting enemy positions have enabled the assault teams of the Battlegroup South to successfully complete their assigned missions.