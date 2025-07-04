Putin tells Trump Moscow awaits dates for new round of talks with Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia is still awaiting confirmation of the timeframe for a new round of negotiations with the Kiev regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin told US leader Donald Trump during their phone talk yesterday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The president informed his US counterpart that we are now waiting to finalize the dates for the third round of direct talks," Peskov stated.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2. During the talks, the sides exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful settlement and agreed to exchange severely wounded prisoners of war, as well as the bodies of fallen soldiers. Moscow handed over approximately 6,000 bodies of deceased servicemen to Kiev.

Putin noted that Moscow expects the terms for the next round of talks to be determined after June 22. However, Kiev has yet to make any progress on this matter.