Putin to meet with Kyrgyz president Japarov in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Kremlin. Japarov has arrived in Moscow on a working visit.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss current issues related to the development of Russian-Kyrgyz relations in the context of strategic partnership and alliance. The agenda will cover political and trade matters, as well as cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kyrgyz presidential administration has stated that during the bilateral meeting with Putin, Japarov also intends to raise topics related to investment cooperation.

Putin and Japarov remain in regular contact and maintain close communication. Their most recent in-person meeting took place just days ago, on June 26-27 in Minsk, where both leaders attended the Eurasian Economic Forum and the EAEU summit. However, no full-fledged bilateral talks were held during the event in the Belarusian capital.