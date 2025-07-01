Analyst says Russia liberated 13 settlements in Sumy, Kharkov, Donetsk regions in June

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated 13 settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Sumy and Kharkov regions in June, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"In June, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out missions of the special military operation, striking Ukrainian military facilities and infrastructure, destroying weapons and military equipment and personnel of Ukraine's armed formations. A buffer zone was also being created between the Russian border and Ukrainian territory," he said in a webcast on VK, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry. "A total of 13 settlements were liberated from occupation in the zones of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South and West."

According to the analyst, the liberated settlements are Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Vodolagi, Kondratovka, Yablonovka and Novonikolayevka in Sumy Region; Moskovka, Dolgenkoye, Novaya Krugliakovka and Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region; and Redkodub, Zarya and Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.