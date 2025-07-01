Russia considers ‘3+3’ format key element of Eurasian security — foreign ministry

PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russia believes the "3+3" format to be a bedrock element of Eurasian security, and Georgia is always free to join the work of the regional platform, said Dmitry Masyuk, deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department of CIS countries.

"We believe that this format will be one of the cornerstones of the Eurasian security system in the future. We are confident that active engagement of all participating countries, including Georgia, to which the doors remain open, in the work of the ‘3+3’ platform will guarantee success and prosperity of the entire region," he said at the opening ceremony of the Gorchakov Foundation’s education program called "Caucasus Dialogue" at the Mashuk Knowledge Center.

Russia believes that meetings of the consultative regional platform are crucial for improving ties in the South Caucasus and ensuring the countries’ sustained and harmonious cooperation in areas of common interest, Masyuk noted. "The establishment of this format is gaining momentum. Three meetings have already been held: the participants met in Moscow in December 2021, in Tehran in October 2023, and in Istanbul in October 2024. Dialogues on issues in transport, energy, and culture sectors have yet to be launched," the senior Russian diplomat added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan put forward the idea of a six-party format for cooperation in the South Caucasus in late 2020 (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran). It was later called the ‘3+3’ format. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, Armenia also joined the initiative, while Georgia refused to engage in it.