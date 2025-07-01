DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles to strike Donetsk on Monday, even though Vladimir Zelensky had requested them from the West for defense, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Extremely important is the fact that Ukrainian forces used the type of weapons that Zelensky spent a lot of time begging Western countries to give him supposedly for defense, but they ended up being used to kill Russian civilians and strike civilian structures," he said.

According to the diplomat, mission input data, or target coordinates, of the missiles that were fired could not have been entered into the flight control systems of the missiles without the participation of British or French specialists who have access from the manufacturers.

Miroshnik earlier told TASS that on June 30 Ukrainian forces hit civilian sites in the Donetsk People’s Republic with Storm Shadow missiles for the first time.

The attack occurred at 9:30 Moscow time on Monday, killing one civilian and wounding three others, according to reports. The DPR’s Health Ministry told TASS that two of the injured people were hospitalized and are in a moderately serious condition. The shelling damaged a research institute, an epidemiology center and a music academy, and caused several vending pavilions to burn down. Damage was registered at a total of 11 addresses. The Ukrainian War Crimes Documentation Department of the local government confirmed that Ukraine used the UK and French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles for the strikes.