Russia maintains relations with new Syrian authorities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia continues to maintain relations with the new Syrian authorities and Moscow has interests in the region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are maintaining our relations with the current Syrian authorities and will be doing it in the future as well," he said at a news briefing. "We have our own interests in Syria."

In late November 2024, members of armed opposition groups launched a major offensive against the Syrian government positions. They entered Damascus on December 8, prompting the retreat of Syrian army units from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country. Ahmed al-Sharaa became the de-facto leader of Syria.

On January 29 he announced that he will become the acting president of Syria during the transition period, expected to take from four to five years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Syria’s new leader over the phone on February 12. They had a detailed discussion on the situation in Syria and talked about cooperation in trade, economy, education and other areas.

Russia maintains two military facilities in Syria: a naval logistics point in the port city of Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase near the town of Jableh in the Latakia Province. The base in Tartus was established in 1971 under a bilateral agreement. The Russian Air Force aviation group in Syria was formed on September 30, 2015, to support the republic’s army in its fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

On December 19, 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had proposed using Russian military bases to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

Later, on December 27, a source told TASS that the new Syrian authorities did not plan to revise the agreements under which Russia operates its bases in Syria in the near future.