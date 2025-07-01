Russia thankful to US for its efforts toward Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Washington for its efforts toward settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, we are thankful for the efforts Washington and the [US President Donald] Trump team members are making to promote talks on the Ukrainian settlement," he said, commenting on US special envoy Keith Kellogg’s remarks that Russia is allegedly seeking to protract the settlement process.

"You know that now we are to agree on the date for the third round [of talks]. The agreement that were reached during the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul have been implemented until now," Peskov explained.

"And then, we must simply hold a meeting when it is agreed upon, when all humanitarian accords are implemented. Simply meet and continue talks," he added.

Kellogg said earlier that the United States calls on Russia to immediately cease fire with Ukraine and engage in tri-lateral talks. In his words, Russia is seeking to protract the negotiating process.