Russia's air defenses down 35 drones in massive Ukrainian attack on LPR — republic’s head

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces shot down 35 out of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kiev’s massive attack on the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, the region’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian army carried out an overnight massive drone attack on the territory of the LPR. About 40 drones have been detected over the region’s cities. Air defenses destroyed 35 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. Drone debris fell on the territory of an oil depot and on a residential area in Lugansk. A woman sustained injuries, she is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, and the ensuing fire at the oil depot has already been extinguished. Investigators from the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee continue their work," he said.

Residential buildings in the city of Antratsyt and in the settlement of Fashchevka in the Perevalsky municipal district came under the attack, Pasechnik specified, adding that a part of a railway line in the settlement of Petrovsky located in the Krasny Luch urban district was also damaged. A health center was hit in the settlement of Svatovo, but the attack resulted in no casualties, the republic’s head noted.

"As Ukraine is defeating on the battlefield, it is carrying out heinous attacks on peaceful cities. Their actions have no sense from the military perspective; they [attacks] are nothing but terror against civilian population. Again, it was a massive enemy attack – we managed to avoid numerous casualties and destruction only because of the work of air defense capabilities. I would like to thank our servicemen for the robust defense!" Pasechnik said.