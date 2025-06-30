US Senator Graham’s position on sanctions against Russia well known — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The position of US Senator Lindsey Graham (listed by Moscow as a terrorist and extremist), who announced the possible introduction of new sanctions against Russia, is already well known, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We take it [the senator’s statement] into account; his position is well known to us, and it is well known to the whole world. He belongs to a group of inveterate Russophobes, and if it were up to him, these sanctions would have been imposed long ago. Would that help the settlement? That is a question for those who initiate such actions," Peskov said.

Earlier, Graham said that US President Donald Trump allegedly supported the bill on new sanctions against Russia. The initiative envisages, among other things, secondary sanctions against Moscow’s trading partners.