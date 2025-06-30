Putin to hold meeting on growth of Donbass, Novorossiya today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting today to discuss the socio-economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Later in the evening, we expect Putin to hold an in-person meeting on the socio-economic development of the new subjects of the Russian Federation - these are the Donetsk, Lugansk Republics and the Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions," he told reporters at a briefing.

"[Deputy Government Chairman] Marat Khusnullin will talk about implementation of measures for the socio-economic development of the new regions," he said.

Peskov added that Putin will take part in the opening of social facilities via teleconference. "There will be many speakers from there, both the heads of these facilities and those who use these facilities, so it will be an intensive and meaningful event," the Kremlin representative assured.

The president pays great attention to the development of the new regions. The head of state is briefed regularly about the situation there by governors, holds specialized meetings, and raises this topic at other events. A comprehensive large-scale socio-economic development program is currently being implemented in Donbass and Novorossiya: houses, schools, clinics, energy facilities, industrial and agricultural enterprises are being built; museums and libraries are developing, historical memorials are being restored.