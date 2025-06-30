Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia carries on with its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov’s statement comes at a news briefing in response to allegations that Russia supposedly increased activities regarding its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) attacks on the territory of Ukraine simultaneously with the conflict settlement negotiations in Turkey’s Istanbul.

"A special military operation is still underway," Peskov noted. "The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation."

"All of these conditions were announced by the [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] a year ago in a speech delivered to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he continued.

"Kiev is well aware of the statements made by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier in the year that Moscow was ready to hold another round of talks with the Kiev authorities in Istanbul. The talks should be focused on the parties’ draft memorandums, the Russian president added.

Also, earlier this year, President Putin announced a number of goals during the special military operation and they included denazification, demilitarization, and the new realities that have already emerged, such as the accession of Crimea and Sevastopol and, later, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions into Russia following referendums.