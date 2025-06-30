CSTO still considers Armenia full-fledged member of organization — Lavrov

CHOLPON ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. Countries from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) still see Armenia as a full-fledged member of the organization, meaning it remains subject to its obligations to the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We still consider Armenia to be a full-fledged member of this organization. But naturally, full membership involves participation in the organization’s work and adherence to all obligations arising from its charter documents — including, by the way, paying membership dues," the top Russian diplomat said.

That said, he pointed out that the council’s participants "took note that [Armenia’s] Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] has yet again refused to attend this event." "We proceed from the premise that the heads of our countries, when they last met within the CSTO, also took note of Armenia’s attitude toward the CSTO," Lavrov added.

According to him, statements by the Armenian leadership indicate that trends are developing in a "multivector context." "The Armenian prime minister recently said that time to choose between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union will come soon. Somebody in the Armenian leadership said that in the near future, a final decision must be made on the CSTO," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"We are not putting any pressure on Armenian ruling circles, we will expect clarity on all these issues but we all understand that if Armenia turns away from its allies, from its nearest partners, from neighbors, it won’t be to the benefit of the Armenian people," Lavrov stated.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO’s operations because the organization had allegedly created threats for the republic’s sovereignty. Last December, he claimed that the ties between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. Mirzoyan, at an international forum on security in Warsaw, said that his country was weighing its options with regard to a potential exit from the CSTO. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that this step does not bolster the republic’s security, while Yerevan’s return to full-fledged work in the organization would take time.