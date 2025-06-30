Armenia unlikely to benefit from rejecting neighbors, allies — Lavrov

CHOLPON ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. The people of Armenia will hardly benefit if the country’s leadership decides to turn away from its Eurasian neighbors and allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists following the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"We are not putting any pressure on Armenian ruling circles, we will expect clarity on all these issues but we all understand that if Armenia turns away from its allies, from its nearest partners, from neighbors, this will hardly benefit the Armenian people," the top Russian diplomat said, commenting on official Yerevan’s recent statements that Armenia would purportedly have to choose between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU, as well as make a decision about its place in the CSTO.