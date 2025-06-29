Russia does not subdue to pressure, force — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Applying pressure on Russia is useless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment on the statement made by French President Emmanuel Macron that the new package of EU sanctions is called to push Russia to the bargaining table.

"It is only possible to push Russia to the bargaining table by logic and arguments. It is impossible to push Russia on account of some pressure or force," the presidential press secretary said.

Russia will mitigate consequences of new EU sanctions and initiators themselves will have ‘a kick to the shoulder’ from them, Peskov noted.

"The more serious is the package of sanctions we regard as unlawful, the stronger is, let me say, like from a gun, a kick to the shoulder," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed. Restrictions are "the double-edged weapon," Peskov noted.

"Certainly, they will continue introduce new packages of restrictions. However, it is clear that we have already some resistivity evolved over almost for years and we have already managed how to mitigate consequences of such packages," he added.