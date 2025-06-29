Russia interested in labor migrants observing rules of stay — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA, June 29. /TASS/. Russia is interested in an inflow of labor migrants but they should observe the rules of stay, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev.

"We attribute significant attention to adherence to rules of stay by foreign nationals present in our country and timely settlement of the legal standing by them with consideration of relevant norms existing within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and considering internal regulation of this topic by the latest decree of the Russian Federation President dated this January," Lavrov said.

"We are interested in the inflow of labor migrants," the top Russian diplomat added.