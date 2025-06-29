Russian foreign minister to pay two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with members of Kyrgyzstan’s government and participate in the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with President Sadyr Japarov and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev to discuss cooperation in politics, trade, economy, defense, culture and other areas.

Spirit of cooperation

This year, Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark the 25th anniversary of the declaration on eternal friendship, alliance and partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation. As the Kyrgyz foreign minister said during his visit to Moscow in January, Bishkek and Moscow have relations of mutual understanding and trust, which are not marred by any political differences.

The Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Lavrov’s visit to the republic is aimed at "continuing and deepening the intense Russian-Kyrgyz dialogue, cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership, and allied relations." The sides are expected to exchange opinions on most pressing issues of the regional and global agenda, and on ways of developing European integration.

The sides will also address coordinated moves within the framework of international organizations, including in the context of Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in the CSTO and the upcoming presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to begin in September.

Special attention will be paid to regional security in Central Asia and joint efforts to counter threats coming from global extremist and terrorist forces, as well as steps against outside attempts to destabilize the region.

CSTO events

During his visit, Lavrov will also participate in the CSTO foreign ministers’ meeting, due on June 30. The top diplomats will exchange opinions about the current international and regional situation, address further cooperation within the CSTO framework, and discuss preparations for the Collective Security Council meeting due in late 2025.

A number of joint political statements are expected to be adopted after the meeting.

Kyrgyzstan has assumed the rotating OSCE presidency on January 1, 2025. President Japarov said his country planned to focus its presidency on developing the organization’s peacekeeping potential.

The Kyrgyz side also planned to pay special attention to dialogue with various international organizations, including partnership with relevant bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the SCO.