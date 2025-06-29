Russian culture minister arrives in North Korea on working visit

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has arrived in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on a working visit.

"I have arrived in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on a working visit. Thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putn’s agreements with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, cultural cooperation between our countries has reached incredible heights. A broad range of important bilateral projects is now being implemented," the minister wrote on Telegram.

She is accompanied by a delegation of 125 cultural workers.