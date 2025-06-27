Sanctions do harm to their initiators — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The more sanctions, the worse the situation is for those introducing them, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"The more sanctions, the worse it is for those introducing them. This pertains to France, this pertains to the European economy on the whole," Putin said, commenting on the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron about the need to introduce next sanctions against Russia.

Earlier reports said that EU member-countries intend to agree upon the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions within a week or two weeks.