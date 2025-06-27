Putin discusses situation in Middle East with Uzbek president, UAE crown prince

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told journalists that he had discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

"We have just concluded a meeting, it was a working meeting, without media, with the Uzbek president, and we talked about our current affairs, about prospects for the near future," Putin noted. "The second meeting was with the UAE crown prince, we also talked about our bilateral ties. Naturally, in both instances we talked about the situation both in Ukraine and in the Middle East," the Russian leader added.

According to Putin, among other things, he also compared notes with his Uzbek colleague on potential major investment projects. "Both in my and in Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev’s opinion, all of them are implementable. This is about the sphere of energy, including, potentially, nuclear energy, infrastructure projects, and the metallurgical industry," the Russian president explained. "Generally, these are serious matters there that have been discussed by our governments for some time already and we are gradually approaching their implementation," he added.

Situation in Middle East

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.