Protest expressed to German ambassador over pressure on Russian media — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A strong protest has been expressed to Germany’s ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff over pressure on Russian media in Germany. Berlin's continued systematic harassment of Russian journalists is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On June 27, Germany’s ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. "A strong protest was filed with the German side over the pressure being exerted on Russian media in Germany. It was pointed out that Berlin's continued practice of systematic harassment of Russian journalists in Germany and attempts to limit their professional activities under various pretexts is unacceptable," the ministry said.