Russia tried to resolve problems in Donbass peacefully, but West deceived it — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia tried for eight years to peacefully resolve the problems in Donbass, but the West deceived us and waged an undeclared war there, President Vladimir Putin said when answering journalists’ questions.

"We all know what happened in Donbass: eight years of bloody war against the civilian population. We tried for eight years to reach an agreement to peacefully resolve this issue. We were deceived, and this was publicly admitted – the former German chancellor and former French president said publicly that they had no intention of implementing the Minsk agreements and only signed them to supply weapons to the Ukrainian regime and wage this undeclared war for eight years," Putin said.

He noted that in order to end this war, Russia was forced to "ultimately use armed force, recognizing the independence of both republics [the DPR and the LPR] in strict accordance with the UN Charter." "But no one pays attention to this," the head of state emphasized.

"How can we describe what happened [in Ukraine] as a result of a coup d’etat supported by the collective West? First, they came and signed guarantees between the presidential authorities and the opposition. Then, a few days later, they carried out a coup d’etat, supported it, paid money for it, and publicly admitted to it. Then, they started talking about Russia behaving aggressively. What is this? Are they idiots themselves, or do they take us for fools?" the Russian leader pointed out.