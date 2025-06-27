Putin says he has great respect for Trump

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has come a long and dangerous way to return to power, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said, adding that he has respect for his American counterpart.

"I have great respect for the current US president. He has come a very long, difficult, and dangerous way to return to power and the White House. We all know this well," Putin said.

He recalled that Trump had survived not just one, but two assassination attempts. "He is a courageous man, that is clear," the Russian president added, speaking about his American counterpart.