Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with 180 munitions in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked six districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 180 munitions and 83 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, wounding a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka came under a bombardment by three munitions and attacks by 47 drones, of which 43 were shot down and suppressed. In the village of Voznesenovka, two private houses, an outbuilding, a car and one piece of special equipment were damaged. Yesterday, a man wo suffered from a drone detonation in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka on June 25 sought medical assistance," the governor wrote.

During the last 24-hour period, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by 159 munitions and attacks by 24 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged equipment and one agricultural vehicle on the premises of an enterprise. The Graivoronsky district was attacked by 17 munitions and six Ukrainian drones, with an ensuing fire destroying a private house, he said.

The Ukrainian military fired one munition and launched three UAVs on the Volokonovsky district, damaging a building of an agribusiness, a gas pipeline, a fence of a household and an outbuilding. In the Valuisky municipal district, the village of Dolgoye was attacked by two Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a social facility and a private house, the governor said.

"Air defenses shot down a drone over the Veidelevsky district, with no consequences," he said.