MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Vladislav Maslennikov, the Director of the Department for European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has criticized the logic and arithmetic behind NATO’s narrative of a Russian threat by 2030. He argued that the alliance’s own reasoning does not hold up under scrutiny.

"In essence, it appears that fearmongering about a Russian attack is the only effective method to compel NATO countries - many of which have become complacent after years of inaction under American guidance - to assume responsibility for their security," Maslennikov stated. "This tactic of intimidation is further reflected in the decision to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035."

During a discussion at the Valdai Club, held to analyze the outcomes of the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25, he questioned the coherence of NATO’s timetable: "If the public is convinced that Russia intends to attack by 2030, then why is it that the European Union plans to be fully prepared for this threat only by 2035? The logic behind this timeline remains unclear."