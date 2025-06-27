NATO to keep with anti-Russia agenda for foreseeable future — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. NATO is unlikely to alter its confrontational stance towards Russia in the medium term, and it’s not in Moscow’s best interests to be the one to extend an olive branch, stated Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Countering the Russian threat remains a foundational element in NATO’s strategic documents and is increasingly reflected in tangible military infrastructure near our borders," Maslennikov noted during a discussion at the Valdai Club, which focused on the outcomes of the NATO summit held in The Hague on June 24-25. He emphasized that "dismantling NATO’s current plans would require significant time and effort – if they are even capable of doing so at all." The diplomat also highlighted that "much will depend on how relations between Russia and the United States evolve in the near future."

He expressed skepticism about the prospects of reversing deeply entrenched anti-Russian sentiments within NATO and the European Union, cautioning that "we should not expect a prompt return to constructive dialogue." However, Maslennikov pointed out that such a dialogue could be possible under certain conditions: "The West would need to abandon its confrontational approach toward Russia and demonstrate a willingness to engage pragmatically, based on principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect."

Nonetheless, he was clear in his outlook: "Honestly, we do not anticipate such changes in NATO – at least not in the medium term." He argued that NATO’s approach to Russia is underpinned by ideological motives – a persistent opposition between democracy and autocracy, and a framing of history as a battle between "right" and "wrong."

Maslennikov criticized this mindset as "megalomania," describing NATO as perceiving itself as the beacon of light, freedom, and democracy – expecting its population to sacrifice social welfare, economic stability, and overall well-being for this perceived mission. He observed that this trend continues to grow.

Furthermore, the diplomat pointed out that a Russian threat remains a compelling narrative for NATO, making it difficult for the alliance to relinquish this justification. He recalled that Russia’s relations with NATO began to decline well before the 2014 crisis and the recent military operations, noting that many NATO members have long shown reluctance to see Russia as an equal partner, even when their interests objectively align.