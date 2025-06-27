MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are waging a war against civilians, firefighters, medics, and reporters amid their fight against Russia, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

On Thursday, Lu Yuguang of Chinese news outlet Phoenix TV, who came to the Kursk Region to report on the situation there, was injured as a Ukrainian drone hit the village of Korenevo in the border Russian region.

"At this point, what could possibly surprise us about the actions of the Ukrainian army, when they’ve long since crossed every moral and legal boundary?" Alaudinov asked rhetorically. "The picture here is like this: they don’t comply whatsoever with either the UN Charter, or any of the declarations, lacking any basic notion of decency, honor or virtue. I’d say that they are not waging a war against their enemy on the battlefield but trying to kill as many civilians as possible, those who are not warring on them, I mean medics, firefighters, and, of course, reporters," he noted.

The senior Russian commander wished the Chinese correspondent who he called a very good man the swiftest recovery. Lu, 63, interviewed Alaudinov last August.

Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said earlier that the Chinese TV reporter rejected inpatient care after undergoing a medical check at a regional hospital. He was diagnosed with an open head wound and a contusion to the parietal region. The cameraman who accompanied Lu for filming in the Kursk Region was not injured.