EAEU leaders’ meeting starts in Minsk

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Leaders of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are currently holding a meeting without their delegations in the Independence Palace in Minsk.

Apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov are taking part in the summit hosted by the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will join the four leaders via video link later on Friday.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced earlier that the EAEU leaders would discuss the most sensitive issues in relations between their countries at the meeting which will be followed by expanded talks with representatives of two observer members, Cuba and Uzbekistan, and two guest countries, Mongolia and the UAE.