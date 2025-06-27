Over 80% of Russian people trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 81%, while 82% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between June 20 and June 22, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 81% of participants responded affirmatively (no changes). The majority also endorsed of the president’s job performance (82%, no changes)," the service said.

A total of 58% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 1% increase), while 60% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% increase).

Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) held steady at 8%. Support for the ruling United Russia party rose by 1% to 47%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia fell by 1% to 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support remained at 3%, while support for the New People party held steady at 3%.