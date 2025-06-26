PREVIEW: Putin to discuss economic integration with colleagues in Eurasian "five"

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will partake in a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on June 27 as a part of his two-day visit to Minsk. This meeting of the "five" is the first at the highest level in 2025. The presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will be present. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will connect via video link.

The leaders are to outline the guidelines for further deepening of integration into the EAEU. They will pay attention to labeling goods, a single market of services, expansion of transport corridors, and coordination of international activities.

The summit program

The talks will first be held only among the presidents, later other officials will join them. At the first meeting, the heads of state will discuss the most sensitive issues in the EAEU relations. Later Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev will present a report on some of the most significant issues. A free discussion is expected.

At the expanded meeting, the floor will be given to all participants of the meeting, including guests and observers. These include observer countries Cuba and Uzbekistan, and invited states the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia. Since 2024, Iran has had the status of an observer state, but its president Masoud Pezeshkian could not come due to escalation of tensions in the Middle East - he has sent a video message.

It is planned that the EAEU countries will sign an economic partnership agreement with the UAE, and an interim trade agreement with Mongolia. A number of other decisions are to be approved.

Putin may have a series of separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. For example, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov explained that Putin would surely "talk in detail with the host [of the summit President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko], there would be an opportunity for this." A conversation with the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also possible. A meeting is also planned with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the eldest son of the UAE President, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

There will also be talk about further contacts. Putin will invite his colleagues to an informal December meeting in St. Petersburg. New Year's Eve events within the CIS have been held in this format for many years. Sometimes the EAEU leaders gather separately on the sidelines of this summit.

Putin arrived in Minsk the day before. He took part in the Eurasian Economic Forum, where he spoke about the bias of Western financial institutions and attempts to steal Russian assets, as well as about strengthening regional systems and increasing the role of BRICS and the EAEU.