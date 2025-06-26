India is Russia's trusted military ally — defense minister

QINGDAO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. India is a key strategic partner of Russia in the military and technological spheres, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"India is an exceptionally important strategic partner for us. It is a long-standing and trusted friend, including in the military and technological domains," he stated during a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

At the start of the talks, Belousov offered his heartfelt condolences over the June 12 airliner crash at Ahmedabad Airport, asking his counterpart to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims.

He also thanked Singh for the participation of the Indian delegation in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The meeting took place in Qingdao, China, which earlier on Thursday hosted a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's defense ministers.