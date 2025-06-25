FSB arrests two Moldovan intelligence agents in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two Moldovan intelligence agents, with pseudonymous documents on them, who arrived in Moscow on a mission against Russia’s security, the FSB told TASS.

"The FSB in Moscow has foiled unlawful activities of agents of the Moldovan special services. It has been established that two Moldovan citizens arrived in Moscow, having pseudonymous documents on them, <…> to perform tasks set by the Security and Intelligence Service of the Republic of Moldova and aimed to undermine security of the Russian Federation," the FSB said.

The two suspects have already confessed, the FSB added. Criminal cases have been launched against them, and they may face up to eight years behind bars.

The Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) is in charge of intelligence gathering and counterintelligence operations.