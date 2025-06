Lavrov, Turkmenistan’s president to discuss bilateral ties, regional affairs on Wednesday

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat.

Russia’s top diplomat arrived in Turkmenisatn on an official visit for the first time since 2022.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the sides will discuss upcoming political engagements at the high and highest levels and bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.