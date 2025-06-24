DONETSK, June 24. /TASS/. The airspace defense and electronic warfare system, Donbass Dome, continues to prove its effectiveness in the DPR, neutralizing between 500 and 600 enemy drones weekly, despite increasingly sophisticated attacks, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the republic, who was speaking in a hotline briefing.

During the question-and-answer session, a female resident of Gorlovka inquired about prospects for road repairs and public transport development, especially given the deployment of Donbass Dome over the city to mitigate the intensity of bombardments.

Pushilin emphasized the system's ongoing presence and significance: "The Donbass Dome is operational. We are grateful for this system, its functionality, and the successful collaboration with the FSB Directorate for the DPR. My colleagues and I are doing everything possible to enhance its capabilities. Every week, it neutralizes a substantial number of drones - around 500 to 600 - and the enemy is increasingly deploying more sophisticated tactics against civilian infrastructure."

He also addressed the current safety considerations regarding repairs in Gorlovka. "It is still too early to undertake major reconstruction efforts because the city is not entirely safe yet. We have begun repairs on some apartment buildings and heating systems, but these are limited in scope. I remain hopeful that very soon, Gorlovka will become a city of good news," Pushilin concluded.

The Donbass Dome system was developed in the DPR with the participation of the Russian FSB Directorate. Last year alone, it thwarted approximately 25,000 enemy drone attacks. As frontline positions have shifted away from Donetsk, Gorlovka has become a primary target for Ukrainian forces, experiencing frequent attacks on civilian vehicles, public transportation, and social and residential facilities.