MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Dyleyevka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,125 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,125 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 190 troops and an American-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 230 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 190 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yastrebinoye, Andreyevka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Okop, Udy, Okhrimovka, Zelyonoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Novosergeyevka, Sobolevka, Novaya Kruglyakovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Serebryanka, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Viyemka, Petrovka, Seversk, Vasyukovka, Tikhonovka, Zarya and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Alekseyevka, Dimitrov, Muravka, Petrovskogo, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Dachnoye and Zelyony Kut in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored combat vehicle, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight pickup trucks and three field artillery weapons of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Yalta, Zaporozhye, Fyodorovka and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, three artillery weapons and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo, Antonovka, Kizomys, Novaya Kakhovka and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian army personnel, ten motor vehicles, five electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian ammo depots, UAV storage sites over past day

Russian troops struck a port infrastructure facility, ammunition depots and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a port infrastructure facility, assembly workshops and warehouses of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 168 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 168 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and a Neptune long-range missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, a Neptune long-range missile and 168 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 65,137 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,029 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,545 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,225 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.