Israel-Iran truce would be more than welcome — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. If Iran and Israel have indeed reached a ceasefire, it would be a welcome development, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We’ve seen a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office and heard comments from Mr. [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi. However, we haven’t seen any additional official statements from Tehran or other announcements," Peskov said. "Of course, we’ve also heard numerous remarks from President [Donald] Trump."

"If they have truly managed to reach a ceasefire, this is something that can only be welcomed," he stated, adding that "this is exactly what Russia has been advocating for since the very beginning of the conflict."

"Yes, it can and should be welcomed, and we hope this ceasefire will prove to be sustainable," Peskov concluded.

Iran-Israel crisis

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal for a truce and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran.