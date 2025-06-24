Putin, king of Bahrain support swiftest restoration of peace in Middle East

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa have supported the swiftest settlement in the Middle East in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and spoke in favor of restoring peace and stability in the region as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours of June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On Monday evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties, nor any significant damage caused in the attack.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.