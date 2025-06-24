Russia supports Iran with its firm stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia has supported Iran with a clear and consistent position on the Middle East conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Just yesterday, we reaffirmed that Russia has indeed supported Iran through its firm and unambiguous position on the Middle East conflict," Peskov said, responding to questions about allegations by some analysts that Russia has not done enough to back Iran.

"Of course, we intend to further develop our relations with Tehran. Naturally, such discussions are inevitable," he added.