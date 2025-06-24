Kremlin finds it difficult to predict final ceasefire on Middle East — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot predict when Israel and Iran will cease fire because it lacks details about the ceasefire talks, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement about six hours after its announcement, that is about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the US leader, Tehran will cease fire first, followed by Tel Aviv twelve hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."

"As far as we understand, there were contacts mediated by Qatar, contacts of the US president with his counterpart in the Middle East. We don’t know all the details, which is why we can't tell you everything for sure," the spokesman said in response to a question about whether the Kremlin shared Trump’s optimism.