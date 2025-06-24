Moscow to continue comprehensive interaction with Tehran — Russian security official

BEIJING, June 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue developing bilateral interaction with Iran and cooperation on international platforms, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli in Beijing.

"Russia-Tehran interaction has many aspects and is implemented both in the bilateral format and on international platforms. We will further develop it," Venediktov stressed.

The Russian security official also highlighted the importance of close coordination among countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that helps both safeguard sovereign interests of its members and promote a new agenda on some issues, including in the security sphere.