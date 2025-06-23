Rosatom chief says a few steps left before catastrophic decisions in Iran-Israel conflict

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A very dangerous line was crossed as a result of the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said, adding that there are only a few steps left before catastrophic decisions are made, and that the situation should to be returned to the diplomatic area.

In a commentary to GTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin he stressed that he sees a very big risk in the fact that regional escalation in different parts of the globe no longer takes into account the nuclear factor. "A very dangerous line has been crossed, there are a few steps left before catastrophic decisions are made," the chief executive said. "Of course, it would be great to return the situation to the diplomatic area and to this emphatically unshakable state of non-aggression against nuclear facilities," he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. Reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel are ongoing.

In the early morning hours of June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success. Iran’s top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.