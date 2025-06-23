Putin thanks president of Mali for visiting Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a ceremony of exchanging freshly signed agreements between Russia and Mali by thanking Malian Interim President Assimi Goita and the entire Malian delegation for their visit to Moscow.

In the Malachite Foyer of the Grand Kremlin Palace, the delegations exchanged agreements on bilateral relations, economic partnership and nuclear-power cooperation.

"I would like to thank Mr. President and your entire team, Mr. President, for this visit," Putin told Goita and ended the meeting with a firm handshake.