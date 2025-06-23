Russia’s defense minister holds negotiations with Malian counterpart

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held negotiations with Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Mali Army Corps General Sadio Camara, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The regular nature of our meetings testifies to mutual interest and the dynamic development of Russian-Malian ties in the defense sphere. A priority task of our partnership is to achieve practical results in bolstering security and sovereignty. This approach is a guarantee of any successes and victories," the Russian defense chief said, highlighting both countries’ mutual willingness to strengthen comprehensive cooperation, primarily, in the military and military-technical fields.

In turn, the Malian defense minister thanked Belousov and the Russian Defense Ministry for the opportunity to meet, hospitality and a hearty reception.

During the meeting, the sides discussed essential issues of bilateral interaction between the defense ministries of both countries and the procedure of implementing the accords reached, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.