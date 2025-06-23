Fate of country’s leadership up to its people — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The fate of a country's leadership is in the hands of its people, not the authorities of other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the context of US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran will become great again only after a change of regime.

"We believe that the fate of the leadership of a country is up to the people of that country, but in no way by third countries or the leadership of third countries," the spokesman emphasized when asked about Trump's statement on the change of regime in Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump urged to 'make Iran great again' by changing a regime in the country.